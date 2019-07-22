

CTV Kitchener





A collision involving an unmarked Ontario Provincial Police cruiser has closed a roadway in Elora.

The collision, involving two vehicles, happened on Mill Street East outside the entrance to the Elora Quarry just before 3 p.m. on Monday.

Police say the officer suffered minor injuries and the driver of the other vehicle, a woman, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Paramedics, police, and firefighters with Centre Wellington Fire Rescue responded to the collision.

Mill Street is closed from Kertland Street to Gerrie Road for the police investigation.