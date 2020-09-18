Advertisement
Crash involving lawn tractor blocking road in Perth East
Published Friday, September 18, 2020 5:24PM EDT
Police have blocked a road in Perth East while they investigate a collision (Terry Kelly / CTV News Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Provincial police say a serious crash between a vehicle and a lawn tractor has blocked a road in Perth East.
The OPP tweeted about the crash around 3:20 p.m. The tweet says the crash happened on Perth Line 42 between Roads 135 and 140.
The road is expected to be closed for several hours while police investigate. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.