KITCHENER -- Provincial police say a serious crash between a vehicle and a lawn tractor has blocked a road in Perth East.

The OPP tweeted about the crash around 3:20 p.m. The tweet says the crash happened on Perth Line 42 between Roads 135 and 140.

#PerthOPP, #PerthCountyEMS, and @PerthEastFD on scene of serious collision involving vehicle and lawn tractor on Perth Ln 42, between Rds 135/140 in @pertheast. Roads expected to be closed for a few hours. Please avoid the area.@PerthCounty ^jj pic.twitter.com/kJWKJ9eVDA — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) September 18, 2020

The road is expected to be closed for several hours while police investigate. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.