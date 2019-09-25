

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - A three-vehicle crash snarled traffic on a Kitchener road that's already facing commute delays.

It happened just before 9 a.m. on Homer Watson Boulevard, where nearby roadwork has already congested traffic.

Police say a car, a truck and a backhoe were involved in the crash.

No one was injured in the crash, but the sedan involved was seriously damaged.

The eastbound lanes of Homer Watson were closed for about an hour while police investigated.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash or whether any charges will be laid.