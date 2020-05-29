CAMBRIDGE -- An arrest has been made after a van smashed through the front window of a Subway restaurant in Cambridge.

Waterloo Regional Police Service received a number of a reports of a minivan driving dangerously in Cambridge and Kitchener on Friday afternoon.

They say the suspect operating the van collided with a number of other vehicles and fled police before they came across the restaurant in Cambridge.

Witnesses describe the crash at St. Andrews and Cedar Street as both an odd and scary scene.

Laura Down, an employee at a nearby gas station, spoke to witnesses and reviewed security footage of the crash.

“I saw a van parked kind of blocking the parking lot, and she was asked to move a couple of times,” she said. “Eventually she was a bit out of it and got a bit upset.

“She reversed about 100 feet, stopped, very slowly reversed, just gunned it, and drove right into the wall.”

While there were a number of people inside the Subway at the time, no one was injured.

Witnesses say police had to smash the driver side window to remove the driver from the vehicle before they put them in cuffs.

A 33-year-old is in custody and charges are pending.