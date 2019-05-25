Featured
Crash in Woolwich sends three to hospital
A car ended up on its roof in a field after a single vehicle collision in Woolwich.
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, May 25, 2019 6:11PM EDT
A single-vehicle collision has resulted in three people being taken to hospital.
Police were called to the Katherine Street scene around 3 p.m. on Saturday.
The car appears to have left the Woolwich Township roadway before hitting a pole and rolling onto its roof in a field.
The extent of the injuries is unknown.
The traffic services unit is currently investigating.