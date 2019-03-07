

CTV Kitchener





A driver involved in a two-vehicle crash near the St. Jacobs Farmer's Market has been charged.

Police responded to the incident at King Street North and Farmers Market Road in Woolwich on Wednesday at around 1:30 p.m.

They say a 35-year-old Brussels woman was driving when she tried to make a turn unsafely in front of an SUV.

The crash sent the woman’s passenger and the other driver to hospital with minor injuries.

Through their investigation, police have charged her with making an unsafe turn.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police as the investigation is ongoing.