

Jeff Pickel , CTV Kitchener





A crash at an intersection in Wellesley Township sent two people to hospital with minor injuries.

It happened at the intersection of Deborah Glaister Line and Manser Road around 7:50 p.m. Friday.

Regional Police say the black truck stopped at the intersection and then was hit by the white van.

Two people in their 70’s from Flesherton were taken to Stratford hospital with minor injuries.

There were five people in the white van, including 4 children, they were checked out on scene and did not require further medical treatment.

Police say charges are pending and that seatbelts and airbags were helpful in keeping the injuries to a minimum.