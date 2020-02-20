It’s not every day car crash ends up in your backyard, but that’s exactly what happened in Waterloo this evening.

The collision happened on Erb Street near Fischer Hallman around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Waterloo Regional Police say two cars collided and one car ended up hopping the curb crashing through a fence and into a back yard.

The owner of the home with the unexpected visitor says he has never seen anything like it.

"I was in the living room and I just heard a loud bang and saw a vehicle in my back yard I thought I’ve never seen an accident like this on Erb Street and not one this bad,” said Christopher Meng.

Two people were treated at the scene with minor injuries.

Erb Street was temporarily closed while police investigated and removed the vehicle from the back yard.

There is no word on charges at this time.