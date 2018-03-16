

CTV Kitchener





Two people of no fixed address are facing charges after a collision in Simcoe sparked a larger police investigation.

A van and a pickup truck collided around 1:45 p.m. Thursday on Queensway West.

According to Norfolk County OPP, the van was making a turn at the time of the collision. Its two occupants were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck allegedly fled the scene, but was tracked down and arrested.

Her arrest led police to a home north of the town, on Windham Road 5, where officers executed a search warrant. A 31-year-old man who allegedly attempted to run away from the building was placed under arrest.

That man has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime, unauthorized possession of a firearm, meth possession and breaching court orders.

A 24-year-old woman faces similar charges, as well as dangerous driving.