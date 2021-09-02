Crash in North Dumfries sends four people to hospital

Kitchener -

Four people have been sent to hospital, including two with serious injuries, following a two vehicle crash in North Dumfries.

Waterloo regional police said the injuries are serious but non-life-threatening.

Officials were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Trussler Road was closed between Township Road 14 and Oxford Waterloo Road and Roseville Road was closed from Trussler Road and Northumberland Street. All roads reopened at 2:30 p.m.

A police spokesperson said a pickup truck, a grey Ford Ranger with three occupants, was travelling southbound on Trussler Road when crossed the centre line and collided with a silver Dodge Caravan travelling north. There was one occupant in the van, police said.

After colliding with the van, police said the truck rolled on its side and landed inside a farmer's field.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and charges are pending.