Crash in Norfolk County leaves one dead, four injured

Provincial police are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 24, west of Waterford.

Around 1:40 p.m. Thursday, an SUV and a motor vehicle collided at the intersection of Concession 7 Townsend and Highway 24.

Police say the driver of the motor vehicle had serious life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the same vehicle had serious injuries and was transported to hospital before being airlifted to Hamilton for further medical treatment.

The three people in the SUV, only identified by OPP as two adults and a child, were taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Highway 24 remains closed at Wyndham Road 6 and Concession 7.