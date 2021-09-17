Crash in Lambton County sends driver to hospital
OPP are investigating a crash in Lambton County that sent one driver to hospital with minor injuries.
In a tweet posted at 7:38 a.m. Friday, police said the crash occurred at Confederation Line and Camlachie Road at 2:45 a.m.
Confederation Line is closed from Camlachie Road to Kerrigan Road while vehicles are removed.
No other information has been given at this time.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Assuming current scenario holds, 'we're looking at a Liberal win,' Nanos says
The Liberals are in winning territory with votes coming from mail-in ballots heavily in their favour, according to projections from Nanos Research.
Singh says Bill 21 is discriminatory but stops short of committing to court challenge
In an interview with CTV National News, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Quebec’s secularism law is undoubtedly discriminatory, but won’t commit to federal intervention if elected prime minister.
'Here we go again:' Albertans react to latest slate of COVID-19 health rules
Since the reopening on July 1, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased more than fivefold, with intensive care admissions reaching record highs.
B.C. turns down Alberta's call for COVID-19 help amid serious hospital crunch
A day after one of Alberta's top health officials announced that that province's COVID-19 health-care crisis necessitated a cross-country call for help, British Columbia's health minister has responded to say B.C. simply can't handle helping anyone else.
Environics Analytics: Where in Canada could the People's Party play spoiler to the Conservatives?
Environics Analysis data shows that in ridings where the People's Party of Canada could draw votes from the Conservatives, it would help entrench Liberal or NDP seats. Further, the PPC’s impact could be drawing support from those who didn’t vote in 2019.
Health Canada authorizes new names for COVID-19 vaccines
Health Canada has authorized brand name changes for three COVID-19 vaccines. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will now be named Comirnaty, the Moderna vaccine will be named SpikeVax, and the AstraZeneca vaccine will be named Vaxzevria, Health Canada said in a tweet Thursday.
O'Toole refuses to say whether Kenney got it wrong on COVID-19 management
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole refused to say Thursday whether he still thinks Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has handled the pandemic better than the federal government, as the province faces a rapidly worsening COVID-19 situation.
Western University students to walk out of class in protest of sexual violence
Western University students are set to walk out of classes Friday to protest sexual violence on and around the campus.
Gabby Petito's family makes plea for information about missing daughter
The father of Gabby Petito, who was reported missing over the weekend, made a public plea Thursday for information on the disappearance of the Florida woman.
London
-
Western University students to walk out of class in protest of sexual violence
Western University students are set to walk out of classes Friday to protest sexual violence on and around the campus.
-
Youth arrested after two adults allegedly stabbed
London police say they have a youth in custody following an alleged double stabbing on Fanshawe Park Road East.
-
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole to visit London Friday
With the election just days away leader of the Conservatives, Erin O’Toole will be making a visit to London Friday.
Windsor
-
Decrease in new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex, but more school outbreaks
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Friday.
-
COVID-19 testing clinic being held at St Joseph's Catholic High School following school closure
The WECHU is hosting a COVID-19 testing clinic at St. Joseph's High School on Friday.
-
Council approves vaccine policy for city workers
Windsor City Council has unanimously approved a mandatory workplace COVID-19 Vaccine policy for its workers and it will go into effect later this year.
Barrie
-
Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury implements mandatory vaccines for staff
The Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury has implemented a COVID-19 vaccination policy for town employees.
-
Seniors fed up with Barrie retirement home
Some residents of a Barrie retirement residence are speaking out, saying conditions in the home have significantly worsened throughout the pandemic.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario logs just under 800 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting just under 800 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as well as five more deaths due to the disease.
Northern Ontario
-
If you attended this Greater Sudbury bush party you may have been exposed to COVID-19
Sudbury health officials are warning of a high-risk exposure to COVID-19 at a recent bush party in the Greater Sudbury area and recommending everyone get tested.
-
Investigation into plane crash near Sundridge, Ont.
Few details are known, but CTV News has learned the Transportation Safety Board is investigating a plane crash that happened near Sundridge, Ont. on Thursday night.
-
Manitoba to have first female premier: Two Tory leadership candidates are women
Manitobans will have a female premier for the first time.
Ottawa
-
Kanata councillor wants answers on school bus cancellations
An Ottawa councillor is demanding to know why so many school bus routes have been cancelled in the Kanata and Stittsville area this month, as school bus operators deal with a driver shortage.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 64 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday
Across Ontario, there are 795 new cases of COVID-19.
-
ATV driver killed in crash in Finch, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police responded to a single vehicle crash on County Road 12 in Finch just before 8 a.m. Friday.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario logs just under 800 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting just under 800 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as well as five more deaths due to the disease.
-
Voting in the 2021 federal election in the GTA: Here’s what you need to know
Here’s what you need to know to vote in the Greater Toronto Area.
-
MLSE plans for return to full capacity at Scotiabank Arena for upcoming Maple Leafs season
Toronto could soon see Scotiabank Arena packed with hockey fans as Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) prepares to run at full capacity for the upcoming season, a spokesperson confirmed to CTV News on Friday.
Montreal
-
Laval man who died of COVID-19 at 39 was unvaccinated, but had just booked his first dose: report
A spokesperson for the hospital where he died said the man's condition 'deteriorated rapidly.'
-
Quebec reports 837 more COVID-19 cases, three more deaths
Quebec reported Friday that 837 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
-
Municipal election campaigns begin Friday in Quebec
The election sign festival will resume on Friday as municipal campaigns officially begin in Quebec, while the federal campaign will not end until Monday.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia Nurses' Union warns staff shortages have reached critical point
Nova Scotia nurses are joining their unionized counterparts from across the country today for a national day of action to bring attention to the labour shortages in the country's health system.
-
N.S. doctors say trickle-down effects of ER closures make their jobs a nightmare
Emergency room doctors say the trickle-down effects from the latest emergency room closures in N.S. are making their jobs a nightmare
-
Police in Truro, N.S., investigate hate as possible motive in recent homicide
Police in Truro, N.S. say they're continuing to investigate a homicide reported last week, including whether it was motivated by hate.
Winnipeg
-
'The fourth wave for me is terrifying': ER nurse speaks out about nursing shortage in Manitoba
Manitoba's nursing shortage is not unique to any one hospital, and one nurse working in Steinbach says the environment is sending nurses running.
-
'Still pinching myself': Winnipegger takes the stage on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show
A local musical theatre actress made an appearance last night on ‘The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.”
-
Fight between bus passengers sends one person to the hospital: Winnipeg police
One person was taken to the hospital early Friday morning following a fight between two bus passengers in Winnipeg.
Calgary
-
Alberta premier claims vaccine appointment demand surged post-passport program announcement
Premier Jason Kenney says vaccine appointment bookings nearly tripled after the province announced its vaccine passport program and additional public health safety measures.
-
UCP government 'the most incompetent' he's seen, Calgary's mayor says
Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi had some harsh words for Jason Kenney, his government and his most recent policies on combating COVID-19's fourth wave on Thursday.
-
'Here we go again:' Albertans react to latest slate of COVID-19 health rules
Since the reopening on July 1, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased more than fivefold, with intensive care admissions reaching record highs.
Edmonton
-
'We need to bend that curve': Alberta could transfer ICU patients to Ontario as hospitalizations near 900
The province now has 18,706 active cases, 896 hospitalizations and 222 ICU admissions.
-
'Here we go again:' Albertans react to latest slate of COVID-19 health rules
Since the reopening on July 1, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased more than fivefold, with intensive care admissions reaching record highs.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Edmonton weather for Sept. 17: Warmer air returns for the weekend
After a pair of gusty, mid-teen days...we're warming back up for this afternoon and this weekend.
Vancouver
-
Power outages possible across B.C. when drought-weakened trees are hit by fall storms, hydro provider warns
Residents across British Columbia are being advised to prepare a well-stocked emergency kit for what BC Hydro warns could be a stormy fall and winter made worse by the effects of a severe summer drought.
-
Stabbing at SkyTrain station under investigation after man sent to hospital with serious injuries
A stabbing at a Metro Vancouver SkyTrain station is under investigation after a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries Thursday.
-
B.C. nurses call for support amid 4th wave in COVID-19 pandemic at 2 rallies
Two rallies in support of nurses during the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic are taking place in B.C. Friday.