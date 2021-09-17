Crash in Lambton County sends driver to hospital

Lambton County -

OPP are investigating a crash in Lambton County that sent one driver to hospital with minor injuries.

In a tweet posted at 7:38 a.m. Friday, police said the crash occurred at Confederation Line and Camlachie Road at 2:45 a.m.

Confederation Line is closed from Camlachie Road to Kerrigan Road while vehicles are removed.

No other information has been given at this time.