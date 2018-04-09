Featured
Crash in Kitchener sends 1 person to hospital
One person was hurt in a two-vehicle collision at Ottawa Street and David Bergey Drive in Kitchener on Monday, April 9, 2018. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, April 9, 2018 2:23PM EDT
One person was injured Monday in a two-vehicle collision in southwest Kitchener.
The crash brought emergency crews to the intersection of Ottawa Street and David Bergey Drive around 1:30 p.m.
According to authorities at the scene, the driver of one vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The cause of the crash was not immediately apparent.