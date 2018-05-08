Featured
Crash in Kitchener leaves pedestrian hurt
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Victoria Street in Kitchener on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, May 8, 2018 6:50PM EDT
A pedestrian was taken to hospital Monday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Kitchener.
The collision occurred around 2:45 p.m. on Victoria Street near Ahrens Street.
According to Waterloo Regional Police, the pedestrian’s injuries were not believed to be serious.
It was not immediately clear whether either the pedestrian or the driver might face charges over the collision.