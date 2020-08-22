WATERLOO -- A crash on a major Guelph road that left a 16-year-old motorcyclist seriously injured is under investigation.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Gordon and Fountain Street.

Gordon was closed from Surrey to Nottingham streets for several hours.

The collision involved a motorcycle and a car and has resulted in very serious injuries, according to police.

They say the motorcyclist from Guelph was driven directly to Hamilton General Hospital by paramedics and is facing serious but non-life threatening injuries.

On Monday, Guelph police reported that the crash was still under investigation. There is no word yet on if any charges will be handed out.

“I can tell you that initial reports have the motorcycle going in a southbound direction and the car going in an eastbound direction,” said Sgt. Christopher Probst of Guelph Police. “The occupants of the car have no injuries, but unfortunately the operator of the motorcycle sustain very serious injuries.”

As of Sunday morning, police say the motorcyclist is still in hospital.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police.