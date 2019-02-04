Featured
Crash in Cambridge results in serious injury
A vehicle from the traffic branch of the Waterloo Regional Police Service is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, February 4, 2019 7:52AM EST
One man has serious injuries after a crash in Cambridge Sunday evening.
It happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hespeler Road and Fischer Mills Road.
Regional Police say a 52-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The other drive was also taken to hospital.
No word yet on charges.
The Waterloo Regional Police Traffic Unit is investigating.