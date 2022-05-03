Crash in Cambridge involving diesel spill

Police continue to investigate a crash in Cambridge Tuesday afternoon involving a diesel spill.

Shortly after it happened, police tweeted that there would be significant delays in the area around Hespeler Road and Langs Drive.

Two right northbound lanes were blocked by emergency crews, with only one lane of traffic getting through.

It's unclear how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was hurt.

Fire crews, police, City of Cambridge staff and the Region of Waterloo Environmental Enforcement team all responded to the scene.

Police were asking people to avoid the area.