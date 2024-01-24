KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Crash damages hydro pole in Kitchener

    Crews repair a hydro pole on Spring Valley Road in Kitchener on Jan. 24, 2024. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener) Crews repair a hydro pole on Spring Valley Road in Kitchener on Jan. 24, 2024. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    Crews are on scene in Kitchener where a crash damaged a hydro pole Wednesday morning.

    Spring Valley Road is closed between Guelph Street and Wellington Road North.

    Police said no one was hurt in the collision.

    As of 10 a.m. Enova Power’s map shows no outages in the area.

