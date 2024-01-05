KITCHENER
    • Crash closes road near Eden Mills

    Hydro crews working on Jones Baseline, between Highway 7 and Stone Road, near Eden Mills. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener) Hydro crews working on Jones Baseline, between Highway 7 and Stone Road, near Eden Mills. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener)

    Ontario Provincial Police were called to a collision Friday afternoon near Eden Mills.

    Jones Baseline was closed between Highway 7 and Stone Road.

    When CTV News cameras arrived at the scene hydro crews were making repairs to a broken pole and wires could be seen across the road.

    The road remains closed as of 5 p.m.

    No other details have been shared at this time.

