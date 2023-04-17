Crash closes road in Woolwich Township

The Quebec government announced Monday that free shingles vaccination for Quebecers aged 80 and over and immunocompromised people aged 18 and over will be available next month. The free shingles vaccination for certain seniors was provided for in the last budget presented to the national assembly by Finance Minister Éric Girard. At the time, the minister said his government planned to spend $124.6 million over five years to provide the free shingles vaccine to 800,000 people.