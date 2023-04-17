Crash closes road in Woolwich Township
A crash has closed a stretch of road in Woolwich Township on Monday.
Waterloo regional police say Shantz Station Road is closed between Victoria Street North and Kramp Road.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
More to come.
