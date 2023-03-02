Crash closes road in Waterloo neighbourhood

Waterloo Regional Police (WRPS) say a crash has closed a road in a Waterloo neighbourhood on Thursday.

Police said Woolwich Street at Kiwanis Park Drive was closed while they investigate a motor vehicle collision.

According to WRPS, two vehicles were involved in the crash and one driver has been taken to hospital with injuries.

Police tweeted the information at 7:22 a.m. and asked people to avoid the area.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is being asked to contact police.