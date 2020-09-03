Advertisement
Crash closes road in Oxford County, police say
Published Thursday, September 3, 2020 6:37PM EDT
Police have closed a road in Oxford County due to a crash (Terry Kelly / CTV News Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Oxford County OPP have shut down a road due to a collision in Oxford County on Thursday afternoon.
Police tweeted about the crash around 4:40 p.m.
The crash happened at the intersection of Oxford Road 22 and Oxford Road 29 in Blandford-Blenheim Township.
Police say they don't know how long the road will be closed.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.