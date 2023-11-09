KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Crash closes New Dundee Road in Kitchener

    A crash on New Dundee Road, between Robert Ferrie Drive and Reidel Drive, in Kitchener on Nov. 9, 2023. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener) A crash on New Dundee Road, between Robert Ferrie Drive and Reidel Drive, in Kitchener on Nov. 9, 2023. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)

    A collision has closed a section of New Dundee Road in Kitchener.

    Waterloo regional police say emergency crews were called to the scene around 2:50 p.m.

    Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

    One driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

    Police say it’s also too early to determine if any charges will be laid.

    New Dundee Road is expected to remain closed between Robert Ferrie Drive and Reidel Drive until 6 p.m.

    More to come…

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News