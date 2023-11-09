Crash closes New Dundee Road in Kitchener

A collision has closed a section of New Dundee Road in Kitchener.

Waterloo regional police say emergency crews were called to the scene around 2:50 p.m.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

One driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say it’s also too early to determine if any charges will be laid.

New Dundee Road is expected to remain closed between Robert Ferrie Drive and Reidel Drive until 6 p.m.

More to come…