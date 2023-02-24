Crash closes Highway 8 in both directions west of Stratford

A collision has closed a portion of Highway 8 west of Stratford in both directions.

An official twitter account of the Ministry of Transportation tweeted the information at 7:04 a.m. on Friday.

According to the ministry, it happened between Road 155 and Road 160 near the community of Mitchell.

Ontario Provincial Police confirmed in a tweet that they have closed the road.

Police said the collision involved two vehicles and two people were taken to hospital.