Crash causes road closure in Breslau

Police have closed a section of Victoria Street North/Highway 7 in Breslau because of an ongoing collision investigation.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service, OPP, Waterloo Fire and Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services are at the scene.

Police have closed Victoria Street North between Shirley Drive and Ebycrest Road/Woolwich Street South.

It's not known when they will reopen.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

More to come…