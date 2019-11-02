

Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





BADEN - A crash in Baden caused a power outage after a pickup truck hit a hydro pole early Saturday morning.

Waterloo Regional Police say it happened around 2:40 a.m.

A 27 year old from Wilmot Township was arrested and charged with impaired operation and exceeding legal blood levels following the crash, according to police.

They say the pickup was travelling westbound on Snyders Road East between Sandhills Road and Gingerich Road.

Power was restored in Baden before 11 a.m. Saturday morning.

About 740 customers were affected by the outage.

The road remains closed and police are still on scene as crews clean up.