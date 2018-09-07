

CTV Kitchener





The Conestoga Parkway was backed up in both directions Friday after a multi-vehicle crash.

It happened in the northbound lanes near Bridgeport Road and Lancaster Street around 5 p.m.

The expressway was closed for about an hour as crews worked to move the cars involved off the road.

Some drivers didn’t have the patience to deal with the wait and were seen cutting across the median into the southbound lanes.

No word yet on injuries or charges.