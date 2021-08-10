Advertisement
Crash between vehicle, cyclist closes Kitchener road
Published Tuesday, August 10, 2021 11:54AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, August 10, 2021 12:05PM EDT
Police respond to a crash involving a bicycle on Ottawa Street in Kitchener (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
Share:
KITCHENER -- Police have closed Ottawa Street South and Courtland Avenue East in Kitchener due to a collision between a vehicle and a bicycle.
Police tweeted about the crash shortly after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Officials said at least one person was taken to hospital.
They said the road is closed while they investigate.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.