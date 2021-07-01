KITCHENER -- An operator and passenger of a motorcycle are being treated for life-altering injuries following a collision involving a minivan.

Emergency crews were called out on Thursday to the collision just after 1 p.m. on Hwy. 6 in Norfolk County.

Police say the motorcycle and van collided at the intersection of the highway and St. Johns Road East.

The motorcycle riders were airlifted to a Hamilton area hospital for their injuries, while the van driver was taken to a local hospital for precautionary measures.

The intersection is expected to be closed until around 10 p.m. for the investigation. More details are expected to be provided at a later time from Norfolk County OPP.