CRA scammers spoofing Stratford Police phone number
(David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 25, 2018 10:55AM EDT
Police in Stratford say a Canada Revenue Agency scam is using their phone number.
They say when the scammers call potential victims, the Stratford police number appears on their call display.
The scammers often claim to be police and threaten potential victims with arrest if they don't pay.
Stratford police say they do not call people demanding money.