CPR awareness front and centre after football player’s televised cardiac arrest

Damar Hamlin asked who won Bills-Bengals when he woke up

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest Monday -- and his first question was 'Did we win?' his doctors said Thursday.

