CPR awareness front and centre after football player’s televised cardiac arrest

The cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during Monday night’s game is raising awareness about first aid in many communities.

Thousands tuned in to watch the Bills take on the Cincinnati Bengals, not expecting a shocking scene to unfold in front of a national television audience.

Kitchener resident Greg McCarthy was in the stadium when Hamlin was tackled before going into cardiac arrest on the football field.

“We were thinking that he died,” said McCarthy.

A similar incident happened in December at Greystone Racquet Club in Waterloo, when a member suffered a heart attack on the court.

“He was not breathing. I checked for a pulse. There was no pulse,” said witness Tom Granton.

The retired police officer said he sprang into action to help and performed life-saving Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) until paramedics arrived.

“He had colour back in his face and he had a heartbeat. Everybody was really happy about that,” Granton said.

In the weeks that followed, about 30 members took part in CPR training at the club and they added a second defibrillator to the facility – both supplied by St. John Ambulance.

Chris Schmied with St. John Ambulance told CTV News, once the heart stops pumping oxygen, brain damage can occur in as little as four minutes.

“For every minute that goes by where the heart is stopped, where you’re not being helped, you’re not being looked after, your chances of survival decline by seven to 10 per cent per minute,” Schmied said.

There are 35,000 cardiac arrest deaths in Canada each year, according to St. John Ambulance. Schmied said many of those deaths could be avoided if bystanders had CPR training.

St. John Ambulance offers several in-person courses for everyone to learn standard first aid.