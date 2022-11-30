CP Holiday train rolls into Waterloo region today

After two years of virtual concerts, the Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train is back and will be chugging though Waterloo region today.

The second of CP’s two brightly decorated festive trains left Montreal on Tuesday Nov. 22. It will travel through New York, southern Ontario and down through Chicago to Kansas City before returning to Canada with a final show in bound for Weyburn, Sask.

At whistle stop concerts along the way, it will collect food donations and money for local food banks.

On Wednesday, the train will stop in Cambridge and Ayr.

The train is scheduled to roll into the Old Galt Train Station at 4 p.m, with a half-hour concert by Lindsay Ell and JoJo Mason set for 4:15 p.m. to 4:45. Before that, the City of Cambridge will host a “Winterfest preshow” with live entertainment and special visits form Santa and friends.

Next, the train stops in Ayr at 5:20 p.m. at the CP railway crossing at Inglis Street and Willson Street. The concert there is from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. before the train rolls on to Woodstock.

More information about the CP Holiday Train’s route is available here.