

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man caught a coyote on camera in his backyard as it walked through a playground.

Leo Saleh captured the video on Nov. 11.

He was standing in his living room when he saw it, running out to his deck to capture it on video.

“It’s frightening when they come here and you know there’s a potential of coyotes coming close by,” he said.

He said this was not the first time he has seen coyotes in them in the backyard, and that he hears them howling every night.

Saleh said his neighbourhood is a safe one, but now worries about the kids who play at the playground.

“One of us has to be with the kids, you can’t leave the kids alone here,” he said.

In July, the City of Cambridge came under fire after using leg traps to capture and relocate a family of coyotes.

Their sightings had prompted a park closure after a dog was apparently attacked the month before.

Following the public controversy, those traps were removed.