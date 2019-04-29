

CTV Kitchener





Firefighters were called to a farm in Wellesley Township for reports of a fully-involved barn fire.

The call came in just before 6 p.m. on Monday to the barn on Lobsinger Line, west of St. Clements.

The family who lives on the property has been accounted for, police say, but they did confirm that there are livestock in the barn.

Regional police say there were 400 pigs and 50 cattle inside the building at the time of the blaze but fire officials aren't sure how many animals perished.

Firefighters from all three stations in Wellesley Township responded, along with a tanker from St. Jacobs.

Their immediate concern was protecting a propane tank near the barn before shifting their focus to two large silos nearby.

Lobsinger Line was closed for most of the evening in both directions from Hackbart Road to Moser Young Road.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and damage is expected to exceed $500,000, the deputy fire chief says.