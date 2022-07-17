COVID-19 vaccine prep, Magic: The Gathering theft, business forced to move: Top stories of the week
COVID-19 vaccine prep, Magic: The Gathering theft, business forced to move: Top stories of the week
Local pharmacists, public health units prepare for new wave of vaccinations
On Wednesday morning, Ontario’s chief medical officer Dr. Kieran Moore announced all adults aged 18 and up can book a fourth dose appointment using the provincial system as of 8 a.m. on July 14. Many pharmacies in Waterloo region say they feel more prepared for the post-provincial announcement rush this time around because it was expected.
“I think something we see now that’s nice in this stage of the pandemic, is there is a little more prep time,” said Kelly Grindrod, University of Waterloo associate professor of pharmacy. “The demand will probably be the biggest right at the beginning and then we'll probably see it die out pretty quickly.”
So far, those who seem the most eager for their fourth dose are older.
“I think it’s really good news that people now have more choices,” said Dr. Nicola Mercer, medical officer of health for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph. “Because I've been getting a few complaints from people who are 59 and can't get that extra booster dose.”
Dr. Mercer said there will be new vaccines coming this fall and some people may want to wait.
“And you'll still be eligible for another vaccine in the fall when we have the bivalent vaccines,” Dr. Mercer said.
Kitchener woman says family doctor sent her to ER rather than see her in-person
A Kitchener woman said she is disappointed her family doctor wouldn’t see her in-person and instead told her to go the emergency room. Sharon Mannell said she started feeling sick at the beginning of June. She said her sinuses were clogged and she had a terrible cough.
She called her family doctor to book an appointment, but she said her doctor wouldn’t see her in-person. Her doctor diagnosed her over the phone with a sinus infection and prescribed her antibiotics.
“I needed to have somebody look at me and see what it is, maybe I’m not explaining it properly. So it was a little bit annoying and a little bit scary,” she said.
After a week on the medication, Mannell said her symptoms got worse. She tried contacting her doctor again for a follow-up appointment, but was unable to reach him on the phone. She sent him an email. In the email, her doctor told her he recommended she go to the emergency room.
“To me that’s not an emergency. Yes, I feel awful but an emergency is a car accident or a heart attack or something like that,” Mannell said. “I went at 5:30 in the morning, and still waited 3.5 hours before I saw a physician’s assistant.”
Magic: The Gathering heist leaves Guelph, Ont. business out more than $200K in cards, scotch and electronics
The Round Table Board Game Café in Guelph, Ont. is out more than $200,000 in product after a break-in over the weekend. Thieves targeted valuable collector’s items in the store, including a $3,000 bottle of scotch whiskey, some electronics and a collection of Magic: The Gathering cards.
Thomas Gofton, the owner of The Round Table Board Game Café, told CTV News he and his team have been collecting the cards for six years.
“[It’s] a very popular game,” said Gofton. “Huge stock market like prices, It’s got an ebb and flow to it and high collectability.”
Gofton said his personal collection worth an estimated $15,000 was also taken.
“Fatigue on the heart in the fact that it took me years to build this,” said Gofton. “This was built from a community of people. From our Kitchener location and our Guelph location. This is a collection of people that has spent their lives and their time here building this collection with us.”
Gofton said his “prized bottle of scotch” was also taken.
“It’s about $3,000 dollars,” he said. “It’s two of 248, handwritten and in a wooden case.”
Thomas Gofton, the owner of The Round Table Board Game Café. (Stephanie Villella/ CTV Kitchener)
Waterloo business forced to move to make way for cycling lanes, trail upgrades
A Waterloo business is caught in the middle, as the city and the property owner negotiate under the threat of expropriation. PTN Automotive, which has been renting the space at the corner of Moore Avenue and Union Street in Waterloo since 2017, is being forced out of its current location to make way for cycling lanes and upgrades to an existing trail.
“We need to move somewhere,” said Jim Pham, owner of PTN Automotive. “[The city] don’t say anything to us and they take it. So it’s not really fair for us.”
The City of Waterloo will be acquiring the property, as part of a Union Street reconstruction project.
“To make some functional improvements and some safety-related improvements through that project. One of those items is that we plan to add cycling facilities,” said Dan Ditaranto, manager of design and construction for the city.
PTN Automotive has been renting the space at the corner of Moore Avenue and Union Street in Waterloo since 2017. (Stephanie Villella/CTV News)
‘I’m gonna have some real issues': Kitchener residents left with driveway paving regret
A number of residents living on Carlton Street in Kitchener say they’re feeling regret after agreeing to an unsolicited opportunity for driveway paving. At least four residents who had their driveways paved say the result has left them worse off.
Tom Sommerville said what he received is the opposite of what the paving company said they were going to do.
Sommerville said on a Saturday in late May, a gentleman with an Irish accent offered to resurface his driveway.
“They seemed really friendly, and I was convinced they seem legit, and everything was gonna be fine, and they knew what they were doing,” said Sommerville.
Sommerville said when the crew finished the quality of the work was subpar.
“I’m gonna probably have to get it ripped up,” he said.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Shootings, abortion, Trump: Are fed-up Americans getting serious about getting out?
Statistics from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada show a fairly steady increase in the number of people from the U.S. who were granted permanent residence in Canada each year since 2015. After a sharp decline during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the number of successful U.S. applicants reached 11,950 in 2021.
Trudeau, Zelenskyy to talk turbines as Ukrainian supporters ready to protest
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to speak with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today as relations between the two countries have been strained by Canada's controversial decision to send repaired parts of a Russian natural gas pipeline back to Germany.
Young scouts stuck in Zurich after missing Air Canada flight to Toronto
A number of young scouts are stuck in Zurich, Switzerland, after some members of their group missed an Air Canada flight to Toronto on Friday and it's not clear whether travel insurance will cover their return, one of their mothers says.
'Land back': Rage Against the Machine uses concert to highlight injustices against Indigenous communities in Canada
At this year's Bluesfest in Ottawa, rap-rock band Rage Against the Machine used their performance to highlight the violence experienced by Indigenous people across Canada.
How Patrick Brown's disqualification recalibrates the Conservative leadership race
The recent disqualification of Patrick Brown has forced a recalibration of the Conservative Party leadership race, as other campaigns seek votes from Brown’s supporters.
Already had COVID-19? Here's what we know about reinfections
As research suggests that COVID-19 has infected roughly half of the Canadian population, the emergence of an even more contagious version of the virus means some people may be in for another round.
Mental health experts say Canada should have a three-digit suicide crisis hotline
Pressure is mounting for Canada to establish a three-digit suicide crisis hotline similar to the one implemented by the United States this weekend.
Pope seeks prayers for his 'penitential' Canadian pilgrimage
Pope Francis on Sunday asked for prayers to accompany him on what he called his 'penitential' pilgrimage to Canada to apologize to Indigenous groups for abuses inflicted by the Catholic church.
Ripudaman Singh Malik killing has hallmarks of professional 'hit': B.C.'s former top cop
The killing of Ripudaman Singh Malik has all the hallmarks of a professional murder-for-hire, according to British Columbia's former solicitor general.
London
-
Woman in critical condition after crash south of St. Thomas
A two vehicle crash has sent one woman to hospital in London, Ont. in critical condition
-
Motorcyclist dies after single vehicle collision in the town of South Bruce Peninsula
One motorcyclist has died following a single motor vehicle collision, Saturday.
-
'Armed and dangerous': OPP looking for suspect in relation to homicide investigation
OPP and West Grey police are investigating a homicide and say there is a person considered armed and dangerous on the loose.
Windsor
-
Kingsville custom car a hit at local Hot Wheels competition
"Dragula 2.0" is a road-worthy hot-rod that was designed and fabricated by students at Kingsville District High School
-
UWindsor researcher travels to Kenya to learn more about algal blooms
Mike McKay, director of the Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research (GLIER) and a team of students spent three weeks studying Lake Victoria.
-
Women drivers are back at Dresden Raceway
The second annual OLG Ontario women's Driver's Championship will take place at the Dresden Raceway, Sunday.
Barrie
-
National Drowning Prevention Week begins ahead of somber anniversary of Wasaga Beach drowning
Sunday marks the start of National Drowning Prevention Week and it comes one day ahead of the 10-year anniversary of a drowning of a 9-year-old boy in Wasaga Beach.
-
Prime Minister visits Bradford for annual Muslim convention
Thousands have converged in the community of Bradford this weekend, including the Prime Minister, for one of the country's largest annual Muslim conventions.
-
One man in custody after overnight stabbing in Wasaga Beach
One person has been taken into custody after a stabbing in Wasaga Beach early Sunday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Another property in in Kirkland Lake the target of multiple robberies, police say
On July 17 the OPP received call about a second theft from a property on Rand Avenue in Kirkland Lake.
-
Young scouts stuck in Zurich after missing Air Canada flight to Toronto
A number of young scouts are stuck in Zurich, Switzerland, after some members of their group missed an Air Canada flight to Toronto on Friday and it's not clear whether travel insurance will cover their return, one of their mothers says.
-
Northern trucking companies desperate for workers
Staffing shortages are raging on across multiple industries; including the trucking sector. Companies in our region say they're struggling to hire and retain experienced drivers who can travel effectively on northern roads.
Ottawa
-
Murder charge laid in Lowertown fatal shooting
Ottawa police say a suspect is facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of Vuyo Kashe, 36, in Lowertown Friday night.
-
No campfires! Open air fire ban issued for the city of Ottawa
Ottawa Fire issued the open air fire ban on Sunday, as the forecast called for temperatures to hit 31 C.
-
Ontario police remind drivers to renew licence plates as more vehicles get hit with hefty fines
Ontario police are reminding drivers to renew their licence plates even though it’s now free of charge.
Toronto
-
Ontario police remind drivers to renew licence plates as more vehicles get hit with hefty fines
Ontario police are reminding drivers to renew their licence plates even though it’s now free of charge.
-
Police investigating double shooting inside King West nightclub
A man is in hospital undergoing emergency surgery for critical injuries he sustained during a shooting inside a King West nightclub early Sunday morning.
-
Toronto police continue to search for suspects after man fatally shot outside Scotiabank Arena
Toronto police are continuing to search for suspects after a man was fatally shot outside the main doors of Scotiabank Arena Saturday night.
Montreal
-
Early rise for those attending Pope's mass near Quebec City during Canadian visit
Those with tickets to attend the Pope's mass northeast of Quebec City at the end of this month will have a very early start to their day, but a spokesman who questioned whether the schedule would be too hard on Indigenous elders now says it's the best plan.
-
Dawson College crowned sustainability champion after winning international award
Montreal's Dawson College has won a Sustainability Institution of the Year award for its "living campus," coming out on top out of 19 countries around the world.
-
Concerns for Montreal's vulnerable populations as forecast tops 30 C
With Montreal expected to reach humidex temperatures of up to 35 C on Sunday, there are growing concerns for the city's more vulnerable populations.
Atlantic
-
Calls for N.B. legislature to reconvene grow after major health shakeup
New Brunswick’s official opposition is calling for all MLA’s to return to the legislature next week to discuss a major shakeup within the Department of Health and two health authorities.
-
'It's amazing': Football fans descend upon Wolfville, N.S., for CFL game
Ten thousand football fans packed into Acadia University's Raymond Field to watch the Toronto Argonauts beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders in a 30-24 victory, doubling the town's population.
-
Molly's Mission and Caleb's Courage: Cape Breton families bound by loss, giving back
Through their tragic experience, the Waddens have found friends in another family that knows their pain all too well.
Winnipeg
-
Police investigating West End apartment homicide
It happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday, when Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) got a fire call to an apartment building in the 500 block of Burnell Street.
-
Replica gun used in downtown robbery
An 18-year-old Winnipeg man is behind bars after an armed robbery in downtown Winnipeg Saturday.
-
Calgary
-
Dozens of foreign workers at Chateau Lake Louise did not have proper permits, CBSA finds
More than 30 foreign workers who were working at Alberta's Chateau Lake Louise have been told to leave the country after it was determined they don't have the proper documentation to work in Canada.
-
Blake Shelton performs on Stampede stage while Gwen Stefani surprises fans
Blake Shelton, a Calgary Stampede favourite, took the stage on Saturday, performing in front of a sold-out crowd, but many people are still talking about the surprise performance by his wife Gwen Stefani.
-
Man stabbed at Cowboys Casino, sent to hospital
A man is facing charges in connection with a stabbing that took place at Cowboy's Casino in Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Trudeau, Zelenskyy to talk turbines as Ukrainian supporters ready to protest
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to speak with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today as relations between the two countries have been strained by Canada's controversial decision to send repaired parts of a Russian natural gas pipeline back to Germany.
-
Man charged after firing gun inside home: RCMP
RCMP laid charges against a 32-year-old man after a gun was fired at least once inside a home at Fishing Lake on Wednesday.
-
Already had COVID-19? Here's what we know about reinfections
As research suggests that COVID-19 has infected roughly half of the Canadian population, the emergence of an even more contagious version of the virus means some people may be in for another round.
Vancouver
-
Break-in suspect injured in Vancouver police shooting; IIO investigating
B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating what it calls a "police-involved shooting" in East Vancouver Saturday night.
-
2 dead, 1 airlifted with serious injuries after major crash in Maple Ridge
Two people are dead and one had to be airlifted to hospital after a serious collision in Maple Ridge late Saturday night.
-
SPCA fundraiser for injured puppy exceeds goal by $13K
An online fundraiser to cover the cost of medical care for a puppy found limping underneath the Lions Gate Bridge recently has nearly tripled its goal.