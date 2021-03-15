KITCHENER -- Adults between the ages of 70 and 79 can now pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Waterloo Region.

People in that age group will likely get a call for an appointment in four to six weeks, according to the region.

The province's online booking system opened on Monday, but Region of Waterloo Public Health will continue to use its own system for the time being.

Brant County, Haldimand-Norfolk, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph and Huron Perth will also continue to use their own local systems for vaccine pre-registration.

Two more vaccine clinics also opened in Waterloo Region on Monday. One is a large clinic at the University of Waterloo's Health Sciences Campus in Kitchener at 10 Victoria St. South.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for the Region of Waterloo to partner with the University of Waterloo and the Centre for Family Medicine to bring another vaccination clinic to Waterloo Region,” said Dept. Chief Shirley Hilton, head of the Waterloo Region Vaccine Distribution Task Force, in a news release. “This large clinic will make it easier to get more vaccines into more people’s arms as quickly as possible.”

The Centre for Family Medicine in Wellesley Township, located at Unit A of 3710 Nafziger Dr., also opened on Monday.

"We're a large area. We cover Dorking to Wallenstein and then we get into the Woolwich area, so it's difficult for a lot of folks to get into the city," Wellesley Township Mayor Joe Nowak said. "This is a great access point for them."

Nowak said the clinic is a significant step for the community.

"It's a part of the big puzzle that the task force has been putting together and we're looking forward to making sure people from the township, not only Wellesley Township, but Woolwich and Wilmot, have better access to the site."

Vaccination clinics in Waterloo Region are all by appointment only.

These groups are able to pre-register at this time:

Adult recipients of chronic home care

Adults 80 years of age and older

Adults 70-79 years of age

Health care workers (All categories)

Indigenous adults (Includes individuals and elders regardless of status or Indigenous identity and any adults 18 years of age and older, living in their immediate household.)

Long-term care and retirement homes staff

Long-term care and retirement homes essential caregivers

Seniors group settings staff and residents

Seniors group setting essential caregivers

As of March 12, Waterloo Region had administered 43,112 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and 13,401 people were considered fully vaccinated with two doses.

Last week, the region said it would follow provincial guidelines and extend the amount of time between first and second doses to 16 weeks.