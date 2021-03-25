KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo says the COVID-19 vaccination clinic located at Medical Centre 2 on The Boardwalk will be closed for part of the weekend.

According to the region’s website, the site in Waterloo will be shut down from 1 p.m. Sunday, March 28, to 11 a.m. Monday, March 29.

This temporary closure will be so the clinic can move to a larger space in the same building.

Regular 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. hours for all seven days of the week are expected to resume afterwards.

Officials say appointments were not available to be booked during their move time from Sunday to Monday.