COVID-19 telephone scam reported in Huron Perth
CTV Kitchener Published Wednesday, March 18, 2020 7:38PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, March 18, 2020 7:48PM EDT
A man wearing a sanitary mask holds a smartphone at the Centrale main railway station in Milan, Italy, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
KITCHENER -- Huron Perth’s Public Health unit has a message for residents.
They’ll never call to say you’ve tested positive for COVID-19 and demand your credit card number to pay for antibiotics.
Public Health says they’ve received multiple reports of the telephone scam.
On Wednesday they tweeted out the details to warn people who may receive a similar call.