KITCHENER -- The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit is reporting a total of 188 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Thirty people have died from the virus there, while 36 people have recovered.

Earlier this month, Norfolk and Haldimand County banned walking on trails, going to the beach or renting a cottage for seven days or less in an effort to limit community transmission of COVID-19.

Across Ontario, the death toll is 951.

There are currently 15,381 cases in the province, but 8,964 cases have been resolved.

COVID-19 by the numbers:

19.7: Percentage of cases in people aged 80-89, the largest concentration in any age demographic

21: Highest single-day case increase, reported back on April 6

27: The number of deaths associated with Anson Place as of April 22—23 deaths in the long-term care portion of the centre, four from the retirement residence

54.8: Percentage of cases in people age 60 or older

71.8: Percentage of cases identified in females

1,061: Number of lab-confirmed negative cases

* All numbers according to the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit's website as of April 28.