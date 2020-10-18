COVID-19 cases and outbreaks grow in Waterloo Region

There are now 1,983 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,765 resolved, 98 active, and 120 deaths in Waterloo Region after a week that saw outbreaks in a number of different locations.

A total of 19 students have been infected at Laurier University after an outbreak linked to study groups was declared. Three floors at Clara Conrad residence were put into isolation as cases at Waterloo College Hall, 260 Regina, and a building off campus have also been confirmed.

An outbreak was also declared at a dental service after three cases were linked to it. Public health officials did not name the service or where it was located.

A classroom at a Cambridge elementary school was sent into self-isolating after two cases were identified in it is students. According to a news release from the St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Elementary School, students in one classroom were identified as high-risk contacts after two others students tested positive.

COVID-19 by the numbers:

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 760 confirmed, 37 deaths, 671 resolved

Brant County: 213 confirmed, 5 deaths, 200 resolved

Haldimand-Norfolk: 502 confirmed, 37 deaths, 456 resolved

Huron Perth: 140 confirmed, 5 deaths, 131 resolved

$50,000 reward offered for information in 'execution-style murder' of Isaiah Macnab

Content warning: This article contains graphic details of a shooting death.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is offering a cash reward of up to $50,000 for credible information that leads to an arrest in the 2018 shooting of Isaiah Macnab. The reward was announced during a media conference on Oct. 16, more than two years after the 20-year-old man's death.

The WRPS had responded to a parking lot near Pandora and King Street East for a fatal daylight shooting on the morning of Sept. 18, 2018.

On Friday, Police Chief Bryan Larkin called it an "execution-style murder," which he said was "brazen and planned."

"The suspects were brazen in their escape, they were brazen in their habits of fleeing our service and the OPP, they put innocent motorists at risk," Larkin said.

Police investigating after shots fired at homes in Kitchener, Waterloo

Police are investigating a pair of shootings in Kitchener and Waterloo. The first reportedly happened at around 4 a.m. Friday in the area of Erbsville Road and Laurelwood Drive.

Officials said that shots were reportedly shot at a residence in the area. They're calling it an active investigation.

"Early in the morning, when we needed to drive the car, we noticed two windows were damaged," a resident told CTV News.

At least three police cruisers were seen near a taped off section of road at around 8 a.m. Police said a silver Honda Civic with tinted windows was spotted fleeing the area.

"Police engaged in a pursuit which was later terminated due to public safety reasons in the area of Bleams Road," Const. Ashley Dietrich with the Waterloo Regional Police Service said.

Officers were also on the scene of a similar incident in Kitchener on Friday morning, where somebody reportedly shot at a home on Apple Ridge Drive.

Brewery and restaurant Abe Erb announces 'full and immediate closure'

Abe Erb Brewing Company has announced it's closing for good. The brewery and restaurant first opened its doors in Waterloo back in 2014. In the years since, it had expanded to serve Kitchener, Ayr and Guelph.

"After six incredible years together, we regretfully announce the full and immediate closure of Abe Erb Brewing Company," a statement from the company posted online read in part. "Challenging circumstances have prevailed and we are unable to move forward as a business."

In a galaxy very, very close: Kitchener YouTuber makes world's first plasma-based, retractable lightsaber

From fighting Darth Vader to cutting through walls, lightsabers are the weapon of choice in a galaxy far, far away, but thanks to the brain of a Kitchener, Ont. man, they can be used right here on planet earth.

James Hobson runs the popular YouTube channel The Hacksmith, a channel dedicated to bringing sci-fi technology to life, from Captain America's shield to this lightsaber, which burns at 2,200 degrees Celsius.

"I think this might be one of the most sought-after pieces of sci-fi tech in history, and it shows with the video having over 14 million views already in just six days," Hobson said. The video has since climbed to over 16 million views.