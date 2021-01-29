KITCHENER -- Cambridge Memorial Hospital says the COVID-19 outbreak at Cambridge County Manor is now over.

The outbreak was declared in early December and the disease spread quickly throughout the long-term care home.

Sixty residents and 70 staff tested positive for COVID-19, and 16 residents died from the disease.

The hospital took over management of the care home in mid-December and will continue to oversee operations until mid-March.

No new infections have been reported in the home over the past two weeks.