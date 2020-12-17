KITCHENER -- Grand River Hospital says it's dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak in its 5North Unit.

Two patients and two staff members have tested positive for the disease, officials said in a news release on Thursday.

The hospital is also dealing with an ongoing outbreak in the 5South Unit. Another outbreak on the fifth floor was declared over on Dec. 14, officials say.

The combined outbreaks on the fifth floor have affected 11 patients and 17 staff members to date, the release says. Fewer than five patients have died from the disease, but the hospital didn't give a specific number.

Visits in the units dealing with outbreaks are suspended.