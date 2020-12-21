KITCHENER -- Health officials in Huron Perth say a COVID-19 outbreak at Stratford General Hospital is now over.

The outbreak was declared in the Medicine Unit on Dec. 3 following two positive cases in staff members. In total, seven staff members tested positive for the disease. No patients were affected.

The Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance say the outbreak was over on Monday. More than 140 staff members were tested, according to officials.

The unit has reopened to admissions and transfers.

Officials say it's important to continue following public health measures like wearing masks, practicing physical distancing and practicing good hand hygiene.