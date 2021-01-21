Advertisement
COVID-19 outbreak ends at Guelph Police Service
Published Thursday, January 21, 2021 8:35PM EST
KITCHENER -- A COVID-19 outbreak at the Guelph Police Service has ended.
Officials said the outbreak was declared over on Jan. 15.
A total of five people tested positive for the disease in the outbreak. Four of those people have recovered and returned to work, and the fifth will be back soon.
According to a spokesperson for GPS, 14 other members were identified as close contacts and have gone through their self-isolation period.