COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Brantford General Hospital

Brantford General Hospital says a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared over in their B6 Medicine Inpatient Unit.

It was issued on August 25 after three patients tested positive for the illness.

A staff member at the hospital also contracted COVID-19.

The hospital says the outbreak was declared over on Sept. 19 after they consulted with the Brant County Health Unit and Brant Community Healthcare System.