COVID-19 outbreak declared in unit at Seaforth Community Hospital
The Inpatient Unit at Seaforth Community Hospital is closed to admissions until further notice due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
The Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA) declared the outbreak, which means there are two or more confirmed positive COVID-19 cases among patients or staff.
According to a news release from HPHA, Huron Perth Public Health is working to notify everyone affected by the outbreak and inpatients are being tested.
Anyone visiting a patient at the hospital is asked to follow any posted instructions and limit their interaction to one patient per visit.
Patients are only permitted one family caregiver/visitor per day and do not have in-and-out privileges.
Common areas of the facility have been restricted and according to HPHA, patients with symptoms are being isolated.
U.S. trade envoy urges Canada to abandon plans for digital tax
America's trade envoy is urging her Canadian counterpart to abandon plans for a digital services tax and to allow U.S. home shopping north of the border.
Cold front to bring relief in Central Canada, but heat wave continues on coasts
A cold front passing through Ontario is expected to offer relief today after a multi-day heat wave, but the hot and humid weather is forecasted to linger over Quebec through the weekend.
Canadian unemployment rate rose to 5.4% in June as economy added 60,000 jobs
Canada's unemployment rate ticked up to 5.4 per cent in June -- that's up from 5.2 per cent in May and the highest it's been in over a year.
What the Alzheimer's drug approval in the U.S. could mean for Canada
The U.S. FDA approved North America’s first Alzheimer’s treatment Lecanemab, also known as Leqembi. What does that mean for Canadians living with the disease?
It cost more than $2.4M for one RCAF plane to join Titanic sub search
It cost at least $2.4 million to deploy a single Canadian aircraft to search for the Titanic submersible that went missing on June 18, CTVNews.ca has learned.
There are thousands of tonnes of methane emissions being released by melting glaciers: study
Our current projections for fighting climate change are based on the greenhouse gas sources that we already know about — but we could be dangerously underestimating, according to a new study looking at a greenhouse gas source that has, up until this point, been hidden under ice.
5,000-year-old 'Ivory Lady' upends what's known about sex and gender in prehistoric societies
The new technique used by a team of European archaeologists opens up a new window on the past and may signal a sexual revolution for archaeology.
For the third time this week, Earth sets an unofficial heat record
Earth's average temperature set a new unofficial record high on Thursday, the third such milestone in a week that already rated as the hottest on record.
Two-thirds of Canadians and Americans admit to working while on vacation: survey
A recent survey has found that that 68 per cent of working Americans and Canadian admitted that they are working while they are on vacation.
London
Cyclist dies after being struck by vehicle
Officers responded with EMS to find a vehicle and a bike involved in the incident and the person riding the bike was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Prosecution recommended for developer who no-shows election financing compliance meeting
The city’s Compliance Audit Committee has decided to commence legal action against two people accused of over-contributing to candidates in London’s 2022 municipal election.
London man facing sexual assault, luring charges: OPP
A London man is charged following an investigation by the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, with help from Middlesex OPP.
Windsor
Windsor’s unemployment rate drops
Windsor’s unemployment rate decreased last month, despite an increase nationally.
-
Counterfeit money used at Chatham convenience store: police
Chatham-Kent police say a woman attempted to make a purchase at a local convenience store in Chatham with counterfeit money.
Crash closes Amherstburg road
According to police, County Road 10 will be closed between 6th Concession Rd N and the 8th Concession Rd including Howard Avenue in both directions.
Barrie
2 people face multiple charges following crash on Highway 400 in Barrie
Police laid multiple charges, including impaired driving and drug possession, following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 400 in Barrie late Thursday night.
-
Stabbing at Milligan's Pond in Barrie
An alleged stabbing at Milligan's Pond in Barrie sent one man to a Toronto hospital with serious wounds.
'Thank God I'm alive,' Attempted armed robbery and assault leaves Bradford councillor shaken
Bradford Councillor Peter Dykie Jr. says the "traumatizing" attempted armed robbery and assault at his jewelry store on Holland Street East has left him shaken.
Northern Ontario
Fire destroys North Bay restaurant
A fire has destroyed Greco’s Pizza on Lakeshore Drive in North Bay. Firefighters on the scene who spoke to CTV News said it looks like the restaurant building was totally destroyed, which was confirmed later in the morning.
-
Collision closes Hwy. 144 between Cartier, Gogama
Few details are available, but Highway 144 is closed Friday morning following a collision.
Ottawa
Reported hate crimes on the rise in Ottawa, police say
Ottawa police say the number of reported hate crimes and hate-motivated incidents is up significantly compared to this time last year.
-
Heat warning continues into weekend
The heat warning that's been in effect for much of the week continues Friday.
-
Toronto
TTC customers react to news of violent stabbing on subway train
Some TTC riders say news of a violent stabbing on a subway train that was caught on video and shared on social media has them on edge.
-
Raising key interest rate in Canada next week may be a mistake: CIBC economist
The Bank of Canada is expected to raise its key interest rate once again next week, a move an economist at one of Canada’s largest banks says is likely a mistake.
-
'Beyond an emergency': Toronto's unhoused population grappling with extreme heat, bad air quality
On Day 3 of Toronto’s first heat wave of the summer, people living in tents at Allan Gardens faced 40-degree temps and polluted air that smelled like a campfire.
Montreal
Montreal's new light-rail line launches at the end of the month
After five years in the making, the South Shore line of Montreal's new light-rail system (REM) will open to the public on July 31. Running 16.6 kilometres from Gare Centrale to Brossard stations, it's the first branch of the network to be built, with additional lines expected in the coming years.
-
Striking cemetery workers using 'intimidating' pressure tactics, says management
Managers of the Notre-Dame-des-Neiges cemetery are accusing striking workers of engaging in 'violent' and 'intimidating' behaviour against administrators as well as parishioners attending mass. As a result, The Fabrique de la Paroisse Notre-Dame de Montréal plans to take legal action and apply for an injunction, it stated in a press release.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heat and humidity will stick around this weekend in Montreal
Montrealers will have to wait a little longer before seeing relief from high humidity. Heat warnings will remain in place through the start of the weekend, with daytime highs expected to be in the upper 20s and humidex values in the upper 30s Friday and Saturday.
Atlantic
Ottawa accepts call for tighter fishing boat inspections in aftermath of N.S. sinking
Transport Canada says it will tighten inspections of fishing vessels in the aftermath of a 2020 sinking that resulted in six deaths off Nova Scotia's southwestern coast.
-
Ferry disruptions hurting P.E.I. businesses after years of COVID-19 closures
The Tourism Industry Association of Prince Edward Island says the sporadic ferry service this year between the province and Nova Scotia has been challenging for local businesses.
-
N.S.-P.E.I. ferry crossings suspended through the weekend
Ferry crossings between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are cancelled this weekend due to an ongoing mechanical issue onboard the MV Confederation.
Winnipeg
Brady Road landfill closed until further notice: City
The City of Winnipeg has closed the Brady Road landfill until further notice.
-
Massive blaze in Winnipeg industrial building investigated as arson
Winnipeg police are investigating a massive blaze that destroyed an industrial building in Point Douglas as arson.
-
Search for women's remains in landfill rests with Ottawa, Manitoba premier says
A Manitoba grand chief said Wednesday she will continue to push for a landfill search for the remains of two slain women, despite being rejected by the Manitoba government.
Calgary
Yahoo! 2023 Calgary Stampede Parade takes over the downtown core
Calgarians have lined the streets in the downtown core to take in all the music, floats and fun of the 2023 Calgary Stampede Parade.
-
'Don't fall off the horse': Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen leading Stampede parade
Col. Jeremy Hansen is preparing to become the first Canadian to travel to the moon as part of the Artemis II mission, but in the meantime he's tasked with cowboying up to become the second astronaut to be marshal of the Calgary Stampede parade.
-
Edmonton
Russian pavilion to be excluded from 2023 Edmonton Heritage Festival because of safety concerns: board
The Russian pavilion will not be part of the 2023 Edmonton Heritage Festival, the Edmonton Heritage Festival Association (EHFA) board announced on Friday.
-
More than 30 more shigellosis cases reported since outbreak reopened in spring: AHS
The shigella outbreak in downtown Edmonton has made 31 people sick since it was reopened by Alberta Health Services in March.
-
Vancouver
Campfire ban taking effect throughout Coastal Fire Centre
A Category 1 open fire ban is taking effect on Friday at 12 p.m throughout the Coastal Fire Centre, except for in the Haida Gwaii Forest District.
-
B.C. health minister's adviser won't be charged: prosecution service
A former school board trustee from Metro Vancouver who later became a provincial government adviser will not be charged for allegedly violating election laws, the British Columbia Prosecution Service said Thursday.
-
Tree planter airlifted to hospital after bear attack near Tumbler Ridge, B.C.
A bear attack near Tumbler Ridge, B.C., is being investigated by the Conservation Officer Service.