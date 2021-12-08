COVID-19 outbreak declared in stroke unit at Grand River Hospital
Exterior of Grand River Hospital in Kitchener.
Public health officials have declared an outbreak in the stroke unit at Grand River Hospital on Tuesday.
According to a notice on the hospital’s website, two patients have tested positive for COVID-19.
The notice said hospital management are “cohorting staff to one unit where possible.”
In person care partner visits to the unit have been temporarily suspended.
The notice added admissions to the unit have also been temporarily suspended.