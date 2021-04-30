Advertisement
COVID-19 outbreak declared in stroke unit at Brantford General Hospital
Published Friday, April 30, 2021 4:44PM EDT
Brantford General Hospital is seen on Friday, June 20, 2014.
KITCHENER -- Health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak in a unit at Brantford General Hospital.
A Friday news release said one patient and one staff member in the C2 Stroke Unit had tested positive for the disease.
The unit is closed to visitors and new admissions at this time due to the outbreak.