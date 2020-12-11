KITCHENER -- Cambridge Memorial Hospital has declared a COVID-19 outbreak in its Medicine A unit after three staff members tested positive, while their outbreak in the MED C unit has been declared over.

The Friday update comes following two people coming down with symptoms over the past week and the third being identified through contact tracing and testing.

Extra safety restrictions like visitor restrictions and frequent cleaning are being put in place.

The hospital had begun an investigation into a potential outbreak on Dec. 5.

On Saturday, a news release from the hospital said the Medicine C inpatient unit has been declared over.

There have been no new cases of COVID-19 in the unit for 14 days, according to officials.

Over the course of the outbreak, seven patients, two staff, and one visitor fell ill to COVID-19.

The outbreak was originally declared on the MED B unit on Nov. 13, which forced the hospital to later impose visitor restrictions. Visits are expected to resume on Sunday.