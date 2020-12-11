Advertisement
COVID-19 outbreak declared in Medicine A unit of Cambridge Memorial Hospital
Published Friday, December 11, 2020 6:20PM EST
Cambridge Memorial Hospital seen on April 1, 2020. (Zayn Jinah / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Cambridge Memorial Hospital has declared a COVID-19 outbreak in its Medicine A unit after three staff members tested positive.
The Friday update comes following two people coming down with symptoms over the past week and the third being identified through contact tracing and testing.
Extra safety restrictions like visitor restrictions and frequent cleaning are being put in place.
The hospital had begun an investigation into a potential outbreak on Saturday.
Officials say the outbreak on Medicine C unit from Nov. 13 is still ongoing.