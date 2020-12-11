KITCHENER -- Cambridge Memorial Hospital has declared a COVID-19 outbreak in its Medicine A unit after three staff members tested positive.

The Friday update comes following two people coming down with symptoms over the past week and the third being identified through contact tracing and testing.

Extra safety restrictions like visitor restrictions and frequent cleaning are being put in place.

The hospital had begun an investigation into a potential outbreak on Saturday.

Officials say the outbreak on Medicine C unit from Nov. 13 is still ongoing.